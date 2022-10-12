McDonald’s reveals new permanent menu item

The fast food chain said it is launching the ‘crispiest, crunchiest chicken burger out there’ called the McCrispy.

According to McDonald’s the ‘game-changing’ burger will be available from Wednesday, October 19, and will be staying for good.

The 100 per cent chicken breast fillet will be marinated in black pepper and cayenne while the burger will be topped with mayonnaise and lettuce.

McDonald's new McCrispy burger

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Next week will see the McCrispy advert air, featuring celebrity talent for the first time since 2000. Including Maya Jama, Leigh Francis, Michael Dapaah and Elz the Witch.”

According to the chain, in March 2022 the burger was sales tested as a 'Crispy McFillet' in a few restaurants in the Midlands and Ireland and it was was one of McDonald's most successful trials.

An extra value meal including the burger will cost £6.49, McDonald’s has said.

Maya Jama with McDonald's new McCrispy burger

An advert for McDonald's new McCrispy burger will air soon