Mini golf course to return to Eastbourne park

Princes Mini Golf is hoping to open in Princes Park in the new year, according to the operations manager.

Hanif Rajwani, who is setting up the course with brother Nazim and business partner Yasin Abbas, said his late brother Salim had a vision of opening the course before he passed away.

Mr Rajwani said: “We wanted something for his legacy. After he died we found all these things he had done with the council.”

Princes Mini Golf in Eastbourne

The operations manager said the group hopes to open the kiosk in about four weeks.

Mr Rajwani added: “The golf bit I think we will work on it all winter. We want it to be really good.”

The operations manager explained that the golf course has been a ‘long time coming’.

He said: “We have had many problems and many delays. Hopefully we can do it justice. We have seen pictures of what it used to look like.”

Princes Mini Golf in Eastbourne

The site has been broken into several times, according to Mr Rajwani.

He added: “We are spending a fortune to be honest with you.

“We were meant to open in June but we have had delays. The grass completely died.”

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said a fence has been approved for the mini golf course.

The fence by Princes Mini Golf in Eastbourne

Stephen Kittoe of Southbourne Road said: "In the past few days the western flank of the course is being fenced off with steel railings. I and many other members of the public who use this park regularly are incensed by this enclosure. This is public land and should not be annexed.”

EBC said the fence is for the safety of park users and pets.

A council spokesperson added: “A low-level perimeter fence was approved for the pitch and putt at Princes Park.

"A gate in the fence allows people and their dogs to continue to walk across the site.

Princes Mini Golf in Eastbourne

“The fence is predominantly in place for safety reasons, particularly when grass cutting is taking place using a ride-on mower.”

Mr Rajwani added: “We understand that for 20 years people have been using it to get across. We have apologised. The only way we can work safely is if there is a fence. It makes it safer for them and safer for the visitors.”