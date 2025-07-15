Multi-million-pound Newhaven Square redevelopment reaches key milestone: 'Residents can really see it taking shape'

Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced that the multi-million-pound Newhaven Square redevelopment has reached a key milestone.

The council confirmed that the temporary scaffold roof has been removed and said the former Co-Op is now watertight, which will allow works to continue with the internal fit out.

The project is to create a new Health & Wellbeing Hub, which will include a new home for Quayside Medical Practice and Chapel Street Surgery. It is also for the further development of the Primary Care Network, a new pharmacy, the expansion of Wave Active at Seahaven Swim & Fitness and its partnership with healthcare to support people with health conditions, as well as patient rehabilitation.

LDC leader Zoe Nicholson said: “I’d like to thank people living and working in Newhaven for their patience while this landmark development is completed. It is an extensive and complex construction project that when finished, will transform the town centre and deliver very positive change for generations of residents and businesses. The hub will act as a vibrant focal point for health, creativity and wellbeing, offering inclusive facilities and welcoming spaces for everyone in the community.”

Lewes District Council leader Zoe Nicholson and Lewes MP James MacCleary (centre) with members of the Quayside Medical Practice, councillor Julie Carr, chief executive of Wave Active Duncan Kerr and representatives from Buxton

LDC also said that a creative hub will be developed at the site to provide space for co-working and start-up businesses. The aim is to nurture local innovation and community enterprise. The redevelopment will also provide improved public spaces and walkways to improve connectivity and accessibility across the town centre.

Work on the Newhaven Square redevelopment started in autumn last year and building firm Buxton is the main contractor. The project is expected to be finished towards the end of 2026.

Lewes MP James MacCleary said: “The new health hub in the town centre is a big step forward for our town. Now that the scaffolding is coming down residents can really see it taking shape and how much work is being done.

“It will be a brilliant new facility for the town, and I am looking forward to seeing it open next year.”

The transformational project is funded by UK Government and Lewes District Council.