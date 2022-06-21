New business pop-ups coming to Eastbourne

Foundry will be opening in The Beacon this summer, in a joint initiative with Beacon owners Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM).

Foundry's mission is about empowering the local business community, giving them space to think differently.

Spread over two floors, it will offer a range of office spaces that can be rented by day/week/month. On the ground floor, and open to shoppers, will be ‘boutique’ concessions space for independent retailers to launch an idea and a mix of ‘bookable’ lifestyle units supporting mindfulness, wellbeing and mental health.

Foundry co-founder Adam Walker

A large timber amphitheatre will connect the two floors where communal and meeting zones will enjoy a great sound system, live DJs, locally roasted coffee and a drinks bar with pop-up food traders.

The aim is to offer members unique places they can gather, network, perform, chat and work.

Foundry is now inviting people to book a tour and sample the changing face of retail and commerce.

Co-founder Adam Walker said, “There’s a workspace revolution coming to our town centres, and it’s called Foundry.

“The daily commute has been shunted into the sidings and people from all sectors and life-stages are grasping the chance to work closer to home, not at home!

“Our beautifully designed lounge, offices and meeting spaces are inspired by Eastbourne’s local history and wider cultural impact.

“They will banish the isolation of home-working and replace it with fun and inspirational communal areas for work, selling and hosting.”

LGIM fund manager Andrew Rice said shopping centres were undergoing seismic changes to deliver a more comprehensive offer across the community and to better reflect the needs of individual towns.

He said, “We are genuinely excited by the arrival of Foundry at The Beacon.

“Never before have we combined business, retail, leisure and wellness in such a contemporary wrapping and at such highly competitive prices.

“We anticipate a positive response from Eastbourne and we cannot wait to start showing people around, in advance of our official opening later this summer.”

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Christina Ewbank said, “We currently have no offer like this in the town and I am confident it will be an amazing success.

“I would encourage our members to contact Adam Walker for a tour to see what a great attraction this will prove to be. We are planning a members evening at Foundry in mid-July to show the business community what this is all about.

“Well done Legal & General for seeing the potential in this initiative and giving it wings to fly.”

Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt said the town was '100 per cent ready' to embrace this type of investment.

He said, “We were absolutely delighted when Legal & General invested in Eastbourne in 2018 with an £85 million extension.

“The arrival of Foundry is another massive vote of confidence in the town and we cannot wait for it to open.”

To book a tour, or to find out more about Foundry Eastbourne, email [email protected] or visit the website www.foundryuk.com