Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

New cafe and artisan food shop to open in Eastbourne town centre

A new Italian cafe and artisan food shop is preparing to open in Eastbourne town centre.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST

Sicilia Qui in the Enterprise Centre by Eastbourne Railway Station is hoping to open at the beginning of June.

Owner Giovanna La Franca said the cafe and food shop, which will sell cakes, coffee, biscuits and platters of finger food, will import items from Sicily in Italy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dental nurse, who will run the cafe with help from her cousin, added: “I am very excited but I am trying to keep myself a little bit down because I am very excited.

Most Popular
Owner Giovanna La Franca outside Sicilia Qui in Eastbourne town centreOwner Giovanna La Franca outside Sicilia Qui in Eastbourne town centre
Owner Giovanna La Franca outside Sicilia Qui in Eastbourne town centre

“I hope people will like the way I set up the cafe and shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Sometimes you want to enjoy a little bit of your coffee or your cake in a nice atmosphere. Sometimes I do not find this when I go around.”

Miss La Franca, who moved to Eastbourne from Brighton four months ago with her mother, said she has 20 years of food industry experience from her time living in Italy.

She added: “I wanted something more relaxing, more space. Then I found this.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sicilia Qui in Eastbourne town centreSicilia Qui in Eastbourne town centre
Sicilia Qui in Eastbourne town centre

Miss La Franca, who moved to the UK from Italy back in 2003, explained that she was looking for a change.

She said: “I think every 20 years you need to change in case it gets boring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My smaller dream is to have something that is mine. I like the food, the coffee, I like the relationship with the customers, I like to introduce [people to] nice stuff.”

READ THIS:

Pictures: Here is where the players from Brighton's last FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City are now

New delicatessen and café opens in Eastbourne

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex residents will receive an emergency alert on their phones this weekend – here's all you need to know

Related topics:Eastbourne Railway StationItalyBrightonManchester City