New cafe and artisan food shop to open in Eastbourne town centre

A new Italian cafe and artisan food shop is preparing to open in Eastbourne town centre.

Sicilia Qui in the Enterprise Centre by Eastbourne Railway Station is hoping to open at the beginning of June.

Owner Giovanna La Franca said the cafe and food shop, which will sell cakes, coffee, biscuits and platters of finger food, will import items from Sicily in Italy.

The dental nurse, who will run the cafe with help from her cousin, added: “I am very excited but I am trying to keep myself a little bit down because I am very excited.

Owner Giovanna La Franca outside Sicilia Qui in Eastbourne town centre

“I hope people will like the way I set up the cafe and shop.

"Sometimes you want to enjoy a little bit of your coffee or your cake in a nice atmosphere. Sometimes I do not find this when I go around.”

Miss La Franca, who moved to Eastbourne from Brighton four months ago with her mother, said she has 20 years of food industry experience from her time living in Italy.

She added: “I wanted something more relaxing, more space. Then I found this.”

Sicilia Qui in Eastbourne town centre

Miss La Franca, who moved to the UK from Italy back in 2003, explained that she was looking for a change.

She said: “I think every 20 years you need to change in case it gets boring.

“My smaller dream is to have something that is mine. I like the food, the coffee, I like the relationship with the customers, I like to introduce [people to] nice stuff.”

