LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: The two teams walk out prior to the FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium on April 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: The two teams walk out prior to the FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium on April 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: The two teams walk out prior to the FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium on April 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pictures: Here is where the players from Brighton's last FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City are now

Here is where the players who featured in Brighton's last FA Cup semi-final are now.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

Brighton are set to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 23 – but just four years ago the Seagulls came up against the blue half of the northern city in the same round.

In 2019 Manchester City advanced to the final, where they lifted the cup, thanks to a 1-0 win following an early Gabriel Jesus goal.

Here is who played for Brighton on the day and where they are now.

Left the club around a month after the 2019 FA Cup semi-final and went on to manage Nottingham Forest from October 2020-September 2021. He now manages the Ghana national team.

1. Chris Hughton

Left the club around a month after the 2019 FA Cup semi-final and went on to manage Nottingham Forest from October 2020-September 2021. He now manages the Ghana national team. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Was loaned to Arsenal in January 2021 until the end of the season. The Australian shot-stopper then joined Spanish side Real Sociedad in the summer of 2021, where he made three league appearances, before joining FC Copenhagen in August 2022 and AZ Alkmaar in January 2023.

2. Mathew Ryan

Was loaned to Arsenal in January 2021 until the end of the season. The Australian shot-stopper then joined Spanish side Real Sociedad in the summer of 2021, where he made three league appearances, before joining FC Copenhagen in August 2022 and AZ Alkmaar in January 2023. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The former Barcelona defender joined Real Betis in August 2020 and has made a combined 15 league appearances for the Spanish club, where he still plays.

3. Martin Montoya

The former Barcelona defender joined Real Betis in August 2020 and has made a combined 15 league appearances for the Spanish club, where he still plays. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/DANIEL LEAL

Was loaned to Celtic for the 2020-2021 season and made 18 league appearances for Brighton the following year. The defender joined Fulham on loan in August 2022 and the Irish international’s move was made permanent in February 2023.

4. Shane Duffy

Was loaned to Celtic for the 2020-2021 season and made 18 league appearances for Brighton the following year. The defender joined Fulham on loan in August 2022 and the Irish international’s move was made permanent in February 2023. Photo: Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

