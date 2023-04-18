Pictures: Here is where the players from Brighton's last FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City are now
Here is where the players who featured in Brighton's last FA Cup semi-final are now.
Brighton are set to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 23 – but just four years ago the Seagulls came up against the blue half of the northern city in the same round.
In 2019 Manchester City advanced to the final, where they lifted the cup, thanks to a 1-0 win following an early Gabriel Jesus goal.
Here is who played for Brighton on the day and where they are now.
