New data shows how Crawley's high streets and shopping areas have changed since Covid started

The BBC’s postcode checker uses Ordnance Survey data to reveal how local high streets have changed since 2020, comparing the national picture as a whole with individual towns across the UK.
It shows that of all the changes, the most significant across Crawley’s shopping areas is that we now have 27 per cent less clothes shops than since the pandemic began.
On the flip side, our town has seen an increase in beauty services by 18 per cent. That is higher than the national average by 5.9 per cent.
There has also been a higher-than-average opening rate of supermarket chains, according to the date, with 8.3 percent having opened since 2020. That is higher than the national average by 5.9 per cent.
Crawley has seen no change in the amount of pubs, bars and restaurants.
The BBC said: “The findings illustrate the changing face of the British High Street from a place to buy things to a place to do stuff – like get your nails done and meet friends for a coffee or a cocktail.”