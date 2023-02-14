Jeremy Quin MP thanks Sussex Police for robust crack down on illegal car meets between Horsham and Crawley

Jeremy Quin, Member of Parliament for Horsham, held a public meeting at Kilnwood Vale Primary School on Friday [February 10] to discuss concerns regarding a car ‘meet up’ in January and car racing near Kilnwood Vale.

Jeremy was joined by the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and Chief Inspector Jim Collen. Kilnwood Vale residents had raised concerns with Mr Quin who had immediately contacted Sussex Police.

A large car meet up took place at Kilnwood Vale on January 5, with shocking footage of cars driving dangerously whilst spectators watched from the side of the road.

Addressing the meeting Chief Inspector Collen set out the police’s well-resourced and intelligence-led plan for tackling this issue which has resulted in no further episodes.

Jeremy Quin MP, The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and Chief Inspector Jim Collen listen to residents’ concerns

Jeremy Quin said: “This has been a highly successful police operation. The meeting was convened to address residents concerns about what had been an outbreak of highly concerning and dangerous behaviour, totally out of keeping with the area.

“In practice at the meeting we were able to thank the police for their work.

“Perpetrators, who had apparently in certain cases, driven significant distances to get to the “meet” have been pursued and there has been no repetition.

“Chief Inspector Collen explained how his team have acted robustly on this issue and continue to keep a close watch on similar activity around the area.

“It will require ongoing vigilance but the police have made clear this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Police released ‘shocking’ footage of a driver attempting a dangerous manoeuvre around a roundabout in the village.

The footage appears to show a distinctive BMW drifting around a roundabout at Kilnwood Vale.

Police said a large number of spectators were present, and it was reported by a number of concerned residents.

Families at Kilnwood Vale and at Holmbush had previously said that ‘boy racers’ had been holding regular illegal car meets in the area for the past year but that they have got worse recently with some drivers hitting 100mph on the A264.

Police are urging anyone who has any information about the incident on January 5 or the vehicle involved to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 620 of 10/01.

