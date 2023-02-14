Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley parents helps raise money for the victims of Turkey and Syria earthquake disaster

A group of parents were shocked by the news of the Turkey and Syria earthquake, which inspired them to host a cake sale at The Oaks Primary School last week.

By Ellis Peters
3 hours ago

The parents got in touch with The Oaks Primary school to host a charity bake sale for the victims of the disaster.

With the help of her own children, students and the school, the parents were able to raise £700 for the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake disaster.

A spokesperson from the group said: “The kids did so well in the bake sale and we managed to raise £700 within a span of half an hour. It was lovely to see kids getting involved physically and finding their voices, trying to contribute as much as they can.

The Oaks Primary School

“We would like to do this again.”

Cake stall
