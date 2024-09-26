New fitness studio set to open In Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Watson is excited to announce the opening of a new fitness studio, Totalfit Personal Training, in Burgess Hill.

Although Ben didn’t grow up in Burgess Hill, he successfully set up a gym in Brighton and is now expanding his vision to bring his unique approach to fitness to Burgess Hill. His diverse coaching experience—ranging from China to Ethiopia and the UK—has shaped his passion for creating a community-focused, results-driven fitness environment. Totalfit Personal Training, located on the high street, will offer personalized semi-private training and nutrition services to help members achieve real, sustainable results.

“We are gearing up for the opening at the moment, aiming for October 21st,” said Ben. “We have a lot of exciting plans in place as we build out the studio, and we can’t wait to share more details soon.”

Totalfit Personal Training will offer semi-private training sessions with a focus on holistic personalized attention, ensuring quality movement and real lasting results. In addition, the gym will provide tailored nutrition services to create a holistic approach to fitness. “Our goal is to create a supportive community where members work toward their fitness goals together in a fun, engaging environment, rather than just being another face at a large gym” Ben added. “This is something Burgess Hill hasn’t seen yet, and we’re bringing something unique to the local fitness scene.”

To keep the community engaged and informed, Totalfit Personal Training has already built a waiting list with over 400 people eager to join.

People interested in learning more about Totalfit Personal Training and staying updated on the latest news are encouraged to visit the website and join the mailing list.