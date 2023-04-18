New food shop including butcher and bakery could be coming to Eastbourne town centre

A new food shop could be opening in Eastbourne town centre.

Dem Food Centre is hoping to open in Grove Road where Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium was.

The new business has submitted a planning application to carry out alterations to the existing shopfront. If approved, the current glass front will be replaced and the entrance/exit will be relocated to the middle of the building for easier access, according to the plan.

The application also shows a screen being installed, that faces onto the street, to display information.

Dem Food Centre in Grove Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal

Inside the store there will be areas designated for fruit and vegetables, tobacco, alcohol, groceries, soft drinks, dairy, meat, organic produce, cheese, olives, baby items and frozen food, according to the plan. The application also indicates that the store will have areas for a bakery and butcher.

The target determination date for the plan is May 30 and residents are asked to comment by April 28.

