A new golf simulator is set to open in Eastbourne town centre.

4 Golf will open in Commercial Road on Monday, March 20.

Director Paul Wynne explained that the idea for the business came to him after he went to dinner with his wife and found that they were looking for something to do in the evening.

He said: “It was more of a ‘what would we like to do in the evening?’. She does not play golf but to have somewhere like this, a family-friendly environment were you can sit, hit some balls, have a drink and have a laugh [will be good].”

4 Golf's site in Eastbourne town centre

Mr Wynne said the simulators will be for everyone from avid golfers to those just looking to hit some balls and have some fun.

The site, which will have five simulators, will also have a bar selling a range of food and drinks. Mr Wynne explained that he is planning to sell food such as burgers and chicken wings.

He added: “I am massively excited. I cannot wait. I am itching to get open. The idea has been in the planning for two years. The hardest part was finding the right premises. It took us about a year to find the right premises in the right area.”

On the company’s website it says the indoor simulator centre will offer a ‘true-to-life’ experience with the latest equipment and screens while using professional ball tracking software used by pro golfers.

On the website it adds: "4 Golf simulator hire right here in Eastbourne offers the stunning visuals and software responsive to your golf swing action that is essential for that realistic experience. With the built-in weather simulator you can practice your golf in any conditions on any course in the world you choose.”

Residents can practice putting, driving or can just have a round of golf at the centre – which first announced it was coming to the town back in October 2022.

Mr Wynne said they are also planning to host parties.

The simulators will cost £20-an-hour for one person and £30-an-hour for pairs.

Membership deals are also expected to be confirmed soon.

