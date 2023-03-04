Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale near Eastbourne: See inside this famous Sussex village cottage

A famous Sussex village cottage, which is the birthplace of Banoffee pie, has put up for sale.

By Jacob Panons
10 minutes ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 3:52pm

The Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road, Jevington, has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £550,000.

Banoffee pie was created at the Hungry Monk restaurant by owner Nigel Mackenzie and his head chef Ian Dowding in 1971, when they found themselves one dessert short for the menu.

The Hungry Monk closed in 2012 and became holiday cottages.

On the Zoopla listing it labels the Grade II listed property as a ‘spaciously proportioned charming period cottage’.

The three-bed detached house, which has oak beams, benefits from off-road parking.

On the listing it says: “An internal inspection will convey the charm and considerable appeal of this fine home.

"Monks Rest is enviably situated in the heart of the idyllic downland village of Jevington which sits within the scenic South Downs National Park to which there is easy access from Monks Rest.”

Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road

Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road

Photo: Zoopla

Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road

Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road

Photo: Zoopla

Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road

Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road

Photo: Zoopla

Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road

Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road

Photo: Zoopla

