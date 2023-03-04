A famous Sussex village cottage, which is the birthplace of Banoffee pie, has put up for sale.

The Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road, Jevington, has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £550,000.

The Hungry Monk closed in 2012 and became holiday cottages.

On the Zoopla listing it labels the Grade II listed property as a ‘spaciously proportioned charming period cottage’.

The three-bed detached house, which has oak beams, benefits from off-road parking.

On the listing it says: “An internal inspection will convey the charm and considerable appeal of this fine home.

"Monks Rest is enviably situated in the heart of the idyllic downland village of Jevington which sits within the scenic South Downs National Park to which there is easy access from Monks Rest.”

READ THIS:

1 . Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road Hungry Monk Cottages in Jevington Road Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales