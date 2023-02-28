4 . Mildred/Millie - three years old

Mildred's foster carer as described her as 'one of the loveliest Frenchies' they have met. She is gentle and loving, though she was 'extremely shut down' when she arrived in foster. However, she is becoming more and more confident and her character is starting to shine through. Millie is partially sighted but this doesn't hold her back and she has learnt to cope very well around the home, for this reason she will always have to stay on a lead or longline when out walking. Mildred needs a calm home with no young children. She can live with cats and must have the company of another dog. ​

Photo: Arundawn