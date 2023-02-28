These rescue dogs are looking for loving homes in Sussex. Could one of them be the perfect match for you?
There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not try opting for a rescue dog?
Each of these dogs at Arundawn Dog Rescue are looking for a home – including a litter of adorable puppies, a pug and lots of wonderful crossbreeds.
If you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Coco - 20 months old
Coco's foster carer has described her as 'the most adorable little girl' who loves nothing more than to cuddle up with you. She also loves to play and spends a lot of time playing with the other pug in her home. She can be homed with children of ten years old and over and cannot live with cats. She can be quite dominant and sometimes clashes with the other female in her home, so the rescue believes she can only live with other male dogs.
Photo: Arundawn
2. Susie - nine years old
Susie is a Saluki Lurcher who is 'lovely and gentle'. She is good with people but will take a little while to trust, and will be happy as an only pet or with another calm older dog. The rescue feels the shelter is 'a little busy' for her but said she is coping remarkably well.
Photo: Arundawn
3. Belle - two years old
Belle is a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel who, unfortunately, had been through a lot before arriving at Arundawn Dog Rescue and was ‘in a very, very poor way’. After surgery, and getting the correct diet and care from her foster carer, she has been nursed back to health and ‘turned into a lovely dog’. Belle has been described by the rescue as ‘intelligent’, ‘obedient’ and ‘affectionate’. She can also be quite needy and is looking for an owner who can give her all the love she wants and deserves.
Photo: Arundawn
4. Mildred/Millie - three years old
Mildred's foster carer as described her as 'one of the loveliest Frenchies' they have met. She is gentle and loving, though she was 'extremely shut down' when she arrived in foster. However, she is becoming more and more confident and her character is starting to shine through. Millie is partially sighted but this doesn't hold her back and she has learnt to cope very well around the home, for this reason she will always have to stay on a lead or longline when out walking. Mildred needs a calm home with no young children. She can live with cats and must have the company of another dog.
Photo: Arundawn