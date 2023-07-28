New ‘gourmet’ item to come to Burger King next month
A new ‘gourmet’ item is set to be available from Burger King at the start of August.
The ‘Smoky Chimichurri’ burgers, which come in either beef or crispy chicken, are topped with a chimichurri sauce including herby mayo, garlic and spices.
The burgers are being launching as part of Burger King’s ‘Gourmet Kings’ range and will be available exclusively for delivery on Deliveroo from Tuesday, August 1.
From August 14 the burgers will become available on Just Eat and Uber Eats.
KFC has also announced that a new burger and side item have been added to its menu while McDonald’s is releasing six new limited edition items soon.
