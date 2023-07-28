NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

New ‘gourmet’ item to come to Burger King next month

A new ‘gourmet’ item is set to be available from Burger King at the start of August.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

The ‘Smoky Chimichurri’ burgers, which come in either beef or crispy chicken, are topped with a chimichurri sauce including herby mayo, garlic and spices.

The burgers are being launching as part of Burger King’s ‘Gourmet Kings’ range and will be available exclusively for delivery on Deliveroo from Tuesday, August 1.

From August 14 the burgers will become available on Just Eat and Uber Eats.

KFC has also announced that a new burger and side item have been added to its menu while McDonald’s is releasing six new limited edition items soon.

Beef 'Smoky Chimichurri' burger

1. Beef 'Smoky Chimichurri' burger

Beef 'Smoky Chimichurri' burger Photo: Burger King

Chicken 'Smoky Chimichurri' burger

2. Chicken 'Smoky Chimichurri' burger

Chicken 'Smoky Chimichurri' burger Photo: Burger King

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Burger KingKFCMcDonald'sDeliveroo