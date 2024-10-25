New gym in West Sussex offers holistic training for the body, mind and spirit: ‘we want everyone to be healthy and happy’
Totalfit can be found in The Martlets Shopping Centre and is the second gym to be opened by owner Ben Watson and his wife Felicity after the success of Totalfit Brighton.
Ben told the Middy: “We have just opened up in the centre of Burgess Hill and we are so excited to be here.”
He said: “There is such a big gap for people who might find the gym intimidating or have an injury stopping them from training but we want everyone to be healthy and happy.”
Totalfit’s goal is to help people towards ‘a complete transformation inside and out’, offering training for the body, mind and spirit. Ben said the team sets self-improvement benchmarks for people so they can gradually become more healthy.
As an example for someone starting out, Ben said: “With the aerobic, could we walk 400m, then could we walk 3km to progress you?” It is the same for strength: “Could we do a push-up to a box and then later on can we do a push-up to the ground.”
The gym believes that no two fitness journeys are the same and offers a personalized approach to each user while also focusing on people’s mental wellbeing.
Ben said: “We know that the body is important, but ultimately if we can move you from anxiety to mindfulness you’re going to be able to handle stress so much more. If we can move you in your spirit from meanness to meaning you’re going to be way happier. We want more than just the symptoms of your life, of what’s in the body. We want you to be healthy and happy.”
People can visit totalfitpersonaltraining.co.uk to find out more or follow the gym’s Facebook page for updates. Ben posted a message on Facebook recently to thank everyone who has wished him and his team good luck as they open the new gym. Those who would like to get started at the gym can speak with one of Totalfit’s personal trainers and complete an initial Personal Training Assessment.