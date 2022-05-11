New plans for industrial unit in Eastbourne

The unit in Lister Road, Hampden Park, is currently used for general storage and has previously been used for servicing ambulance vehicles.

JTL is a work-based learning provider in the building services engineering sector across England and Wales.

It is a not-for-profit registered charity offering apprenticeships in electrical installation, engineering maintenance, and mechanical engineering services.

JTL currently serves 7,000 apprentices and 3,500 employers across England and Wales.

The proposal to Eastbourne Borough Council is for a new training centre which would ‘meet current and future demands in Eastbourne and the wider area’ according to plans.

If approved, the site could be used for practical workshops and knowledge sessions for students aged 16-18 as well as hosting employer meetings.

Plans say, “The provision of apprenticeship training would offer significant social and economic benefits and bring future employment benefits to the local and wider community.”

At peak times the site will hold 24 students to accommodate one practical class and one knowledge class.

Additionally, the site is near a number of secondary schools which gives students the opportunity to continue their education vocationally within the building services and engineering sector.

According to the plans, the appearance of the building, external elevations and site layout will ‘remain unchanged’ and the front car park will stay as it is too.

Plans also say the proposal will complement adjacent businesses, many of which operate in the construction, electrical and plumbing sectors.

Member of the public can comment until June 3 and the target determination date is June 28 (reference: 220312).