New promotional leaflet highlights Horsham local produce businesses

Horsham District Council have introduced a new promotional leaflet showcasing the district’s flourishing farm shops, cafés, restaurants, taprooms and more, who all offer exceptional local food and drink.

Created by Horsham District Council, in collaboration with local businesses, the leaflet includes a map featuring Horsham District hospitality and retail businesses who have pledged to stock at least six locally sourced food and drink products as part of the council’s Sussex Six campaign.

The Sussex Six leaflet forms part of a range of projects that the council is working on to promote local producers and support the Horsham District visitor economy.

Copies of the leaflet are available at selected local businesses and venues, including Horsham Museum & Art Gallery, and can be downloaded online now via the council’s website: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/sussex-six-leaflet.

Explore the Sussex Six campaign and uncover the exceptional local food and drink of Horsham District: https://sussexfoodanddrink.org/sussex-six-campaign/.