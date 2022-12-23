Bird Haus, which is in The Beacon, offers a range of dishes – including its speciality of buttermilk fried chicken. Vegetarian and vegan options are also covered, and there’s a ‘something different’ menu which includes a number of adventurous dishes such as Cajun shrimp po’ boys, which is a type of sandwich, and quesadillas.
For Bird Haus this is its first venture into a restaurant format after the business originally started selling its food through Deliveroo in the Cambridge and Norwich areas.
Owner Lamen Reddy said: “The feedback has been great and it has prompted us to take the next big step and open a restaurant. The Beacon was an easy choice for us. Not only do we love the coastal location and the bustling streets of Eastbourne, it’s also a fun cultural hub of the south coast, which is seeing a lot of exciting development.
“We think our plucky easy-going concept fits in perfectly with the local culture and we look forward to getting involved with the local community.”
Centre director James Roberts welcomed the arrival of Bird Haus. He said: “This is another great food and leisure attraction for The Beacon. Their exciting range of dishes offers a new taste experience for our visitors and I am confident it will be a great success.”
A spokesperson from the shopping centre said the restaurant is still looking for a front of house team to meet and greet diners, a number of management roles and bar staff to mix a selection of drinks and cocktails.
At the beginning of the month Journeys Wine Bar and Restaurant also opened in the town centre in Station Parade.
The variety of places to eat in Eastbourne was mentioned by Time Out as a reason why the town was named the best place to visit in the UK in 2023.