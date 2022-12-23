A new restaurant has opened up in an Eastbourne shopping centre.

Bird Haus, which is in The Beacon, offers a range of dishes – including its speciality of buttermilk fried chicken. Vegetarian and vegan options are also covered, and there’s a ‘something different’ menu which includes a number of adventurous dishes such as Cajun shrimp po’ boys, which is a type of sandwich, and quesadillas.

For Bird Haus this is its first venture into a restaurant format after the business originally started selling its food through Deliveroo in the Cambridge and Norwich areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Lamen Reddy said: “The feedback has been great and it has prompted us to take the next big step and open a restaurant. The Beacon was an easy choice for us. Not only do we love the coastal location and the bustling streets of Eastbourne, it’s also a fun cultural hub of the south coast, which is seeing a lot of exciting development.

Bird Haus in The Beacon in Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think our plucky easy-going concept fits in perfectly with the local culture and we look forward to getting involved with the local community.”

Centre director James Roberts welcomed the arrival of Bird Haus. He said: “This is another great food and leisure attraction for The Beacon. Their exciting range of dishes offers a new taste experience for our visitors and I am confident it will be a great success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the shopping centre said the restaurant is still looking for a front of house team to meet and greet diners, a number of management roles and bar staff to mix a selection of drinks and cocktails.