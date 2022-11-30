Time Out has labelled a town in Sussex as the best place in the UK to visit on a day or overnight trip in 2023.

The global media and hospitality brand has praised Eastbourne’s rising status as a creative and cultural hub, with art gallery Towner Eastbourne hosting the 2023 Turner Prize from September. Other events highlighted include The Screen International Film Festival and Beach Life Music Festival. The town’s live music venues, independent shops and eating spots are also mentioned.

Time Out’s network of local editors selected and ranked destinations based on their current food, drink and arts scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Time Out said: “In addition, it was also taken into consideration for the ranking whether there are also lots of new things to get excited about in the coming year in the chosen places such as new hotels, restaurants, museums or events to put on people’s calendars for 2023.”

Holywell cliff in Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham is second on the list while Cardigan in Wales is third.

Time Out’s UK editor Huw Oliver said: “Rather than the usual hotspots we want to highlight places, many of which are ludicrously underrated, which people don’t automatically think to go to. In all of the places on the list you will find interesting things to see and do, eat and drink during the day and night, a friendly welcome and a community spirit which enables you to connect with locals and really get to know a place. We recommend that you definitely put one or more of these destinations on your travel list for next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne pier

Advertisement Hide Ad