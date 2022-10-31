Sage Grocers recently opened at 2 Gratwicke Road and will sell charcuterie, wine, cheese, and Spanish goods.

The new store describes itself as a ‘modern grocers’ selling ‘restaurant quality produce’ and it also offers catering for events.

The company behind the store, Changarro Limited, is currently seeking permission for a new premises licence from Worthing Borough Council.

New speciality grocers in Worthing

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this is approved, the store will be able to open 8am to 5pm seven days a week, and sell alcohol between 8am and 5pm Mondays to Saturdays and 10am – 2pm on Sundays.