New speciality grocers 'Sage' has opened in Worthing

A new speciality grocers has opened in Worthing and is currently applying to the council for a premises licence.

By Jessica Hubbard, local democracy reporter
36 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 10:17am

Sage Grocers recently opened at 2 Gratwicke Road and will sell charcuterie, wine, cheese, and Spanish goods.

The new store describes itself as a ‘modern grocers’ selling ‘restaurant quality produce’ and it also offers catering for events.

The company behind the store, Changarro Limited, is currently seeking permission for a new premises licence from Worthing Borough Council.

New speciality grocers in Worthing

If this is approved, the store will be able to open 8am to 5pm seven days a week, and sell alcohol between 8am and 5pm Mondays to Saturdays and 10am – 2pm on Sundays.

More details about the new store and the produce it sells can be found on Instagram @sagegrocers.

