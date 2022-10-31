New speciality grocers 'Sage' has opened in Worthing
A new speciality grocers has opened in Worthing and is currently applying to the council for a premises licence.
Sage Grocers recently opened at 2 Gratwicke Road and will sell charcuterie, wine, cheese, and Spanish goods.
The new store describes itself as a ‘modern grocers’ selling ‘restaurant quality produce’ and it also offers catering for events.
The company behind the store, Changarro Limited, is currently seeking permission for a new premises licence from Worthing Borough Council.
Most Popular
If this is approved, the store will be able to open 8am to 5pm seven days a week, and sell alcohol between 8am and 5pm Mondays to Saturdays and 10am – 2pm on Sundays.
More details about the new store and the produce it sells can be found on Instagram @sagegrocers.
More Worthing stories: Worthing solidarity march in pictures: Protestors take to the streets to call for 'General Election Now' at rally