New tattoo studio wants to open in Worthing

A change of use for 10 Coronation Buildings in Brougham Road is being sought from Worthing Borough Council.
A planning application has been submitted.
According to a supporting statement there would be three members of staff on site, two artists and a receptionist/sales assistant.
There would be a front sales and merchandise area and waiting room at the front, with a tattooing area to the rear.
Planned opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 10.30am-6.30pm.
To comment visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/planning/applications/view/ using code AWDM/0162/22.
