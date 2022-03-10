New tattoo studio wants to open in Worthing

Plans to open a new tattoo studio in Worthing have been submitted.

By Joshua Powling
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:39 pm

A change of use for 10 Coronation Buildings in Brougham Road is being sought from Worthing Borough Council.

A planning application has been submitted.

According to a supporting statement there would be three members of staff on site, two artists and a receptionist/sales assistant.

Empty shop unit in Brougham Road, Worthing (Google Maps Streetview)

There would be a front sales and merchandise area and waiting room at the front, with a tattooing area to the rear.

Planned opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 10.30am-6.30pm.

To comment visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/planning/applications/view/ using code AWDM/0162/22.

