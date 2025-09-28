Nominations open for 2026 ‘rural Oscars’

People in Sussex and Surrey can now put forward nominations for the ‘rural Oscars’.

The Countryside Alliance Awards are back for 2026, shining a spotlight on the people, businesses and communities that make rural Britain so special.

Village shops, local butchers, community pubs, farm shops and other inspiring rural enterprises: these stalwart features of the countryside play a vital role for rural communities.

The awards give the opportunity to celebrate these rural gems, and to reward the unsung heroes who go the extra mile for their customers, keep traditions alive and create opportunities for future generations.

The Countryside Alliance Awards winners in 2024. Picture courtesy of the Countryside Alliance

For the thousands of small businesses that form the backbone of the countryside, being nominated for a Countryside Alliance Award is more than just recognition, it’s a celebration of their hard work, resilience and dedication.

Past winners have told us that the awards bring a real boost to staff morale, strengthen ties with local communities and even open the door to new customers and opportunities. You can find out about the 2025 champions here.

Nominations are open in categories including:

Village Shop & Post Office

Butcher

Pub

Local Food

Rural Enterprise

Clarissa Dickson Wright Award

Nominations close on 12 December. Regional finalists will attend our prestigious awards ceremony in the House of Lords next summer, to find out whether they have earned the coveted accolade of grand champion.

Sarah Lee, director of policy and campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said: “These businesses matter. They provide more than just goods and services; they are lifelines that keep rural communities thriving. They are places where friendships are made, where skills and traditions are passed down and where innovation meets heritage.

“By nominating, you’re not only recognising excellence, you’re helping to ensure that the value of rural businesses is understood and championed on a national stage.

“It takes just a few minutes to put forward your favourite rural business or project, but your nomination could make a lasting difference.

“Every nomination is carefully considered, with regional finalists chosen before national winners are announced in 2026.

“Each stage of the competition is designed to showcase rural excellence and give businesses the recognition they deserve.

“Rural Britain thrives when we celebrate and support those who make it unique. So if you know a business, pub, shop or business that goes above and beyond, now is the time to tell us.”

Nominate your favourite rural business here.