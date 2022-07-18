Nurse to launch new Slimming World group in Rustington

Michele Hughes has lost two stone with the Angmering group and is now looking forward to helping others at her own group, launching at Rustington Methodist Church hall, in Claigmar Road, on Tuesday, July 26, at 7pm.

She has found new strength and vitality after losing weight, having fought off irregular eating patterns, low moods and lack of energy as a result.

Michele said: "Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost two stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

Michele Hughes is opening a new Slimming World group in Rustington

"As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun."

Michele rejoined her Slimming World group in Angmering six months ago, after Covid-19 restrictions ended, and has now trained as a consultant at the national academy in Derbyshire.

She said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

"After losing two stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

"Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life but when I came to Slimming World, it was different.

"I never felt like I was on a diet. No foods are banned, so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself. I have ischaemic heart disease and type 2 diabetes so my health is important. I have noticed improvements in these conditions, less shortness of breath and my blood sugars are more stable.”

Michele said building activity into the daily routine was important and everything counted, from walking to gardening to washing the car.

As a self-employed consultant, Michele will fit her new business around her role as a registered nurse. Joana Mortimore, who manages the Sussex and north west Kent district, said: "Slimming World consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.

"With Michele’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour, I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”