See pictures from East Preston Fire Station open day

A jam-packed day full of fun and fire safety was on offer on Saturday, including a look behind the scenes at the fire service and the opportunity to find out what the job entails. Children were able to climb into a fire engine to sit in the driver’s seat and have a go with the fire hoses.
The firefighters also ran a series of practical displays and remained on hand to provide fire and road safety advice. They said ‘a staggering £751.53’ was raised for The Fire Fighters Charity and thanked everyone who went along to support event.
