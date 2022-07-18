See pictures from East Preston Fire Station open day

Firefighters threw open the doors at East Preston Fire Station once more and welcomed back villagers for the first open day since 2019.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:02 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:03 am

A jam-packed day full of fun and fire safety was on offer on Saturday, including a look behind the scenes at the fire service and the opportunity to find out what the job entails. Children were able to climb into a fire engine to sit in the driver’s seat and have a go with the fire hoses.

The firefighters also ran a series of practical displays and remained on hand to provide fire and road safety advice. They said ‘a staggering £751.53’ was raised for The Fire Fighters Charity and thanked everyone who went along to support event.

1. East Preston Fire Station open day

The East Preston fire crew ready to welcome people to the open day

Photo: Derek Martin DM22070380a

2. East Preston Fire Station 0pen day

Five-year-old Ariella Cowan trying on a fire hat

Photo: Derek Martin DM22070371a

3. East Preston Fire Station open day

Eight-year-old James Morgan has a go with the hose, with the help of firefighter James West

Photo: Derek Martin DM22070374a

4. East Preston Fire Station open day

Four-year-old Rylee Doherty in the driving seat

Photo: Derek Martin DM22070385a

