Photographer Graham Franks submitted a photo taken at the now closed Lloyds bank at 36-38 Church Road, Burgess Hill.

It shows that the cash machines outside the building have had their buttons, card slots and screens covered up with black tape to stop people using them by accident.

Graham told this newspaper: “Not much chance of drawing cash here!”

Earllier this year Lloyds announced that it would close its doors in Burgess Hill for the last time on Tuesday, September 17. The announcement came after the news in late 2023 that Lloyds, NatWest and Halifax were shutting dozens of branches across UK with the initial closure date of Lloyds’ Burgess Hill branch reported as February 12, 2024.

A message on the Church Road said: “We can help you at any branch including 99-101-South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 4ND; and 8 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2AD."