A news restaurant and bar in Eastbourne town centre opened its doors to customers for the first time on the weekend.

Business owner and director Hamid Essemiani said he was proud to have brought a new restaurant to his home town.

He added: “I have wanted to bring something from London, Dubai and New York to Eastbourne.

“I felt like Eastbourne was missing something upper-class. We have the outside terrace with heaters so you can enjoy Eastbourne’s nightlife from upstairs, overlooking Eastbourne, and it’s a nice place to be.

"We have the bar serving drinks, it is not just a restaurant, there is a bar there as well. It is a different type of nightlife than what Eastbourne has seen before.”

The 29-year-old, who also runs a car sales business, said the restaurant was full for its opening on Saturday.

He added: “The idea of a restaurant and bar has been something I have wanted to do for the last 10 years, it was about finding the perfect location and I think I have found it here. When I saw it [the site in Cornfield Road] I had to snap it up.”

The restaurant serves a variety of cocktails, steaks, burgers and seafood dishes with the signature 5th Avenue burger including sliced steak, cheese sauce, chargrilled onions and American mustard served in a black bun.

Mr Essemiani said: “I would like to say it is international cuisine because it is not specifically anything. We have flavours from all over the world. It was originally an American-themed restaurant but it is not just that now. I would say it is an international steakhouse.”

The owner said his sister will be managing the restaurant as she has experience in the food industry.

The restaurant recently posted its menu on social media and residents have voiced their excitement about the new town centre business.

Rachel Gutsell said: “Sounds delicious, can’t wait to come and try it.”

The restaurant is open for bookings and the upstairs bar can be hired for private events.

