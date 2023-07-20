Jojo’s Tea Room is hoping to open in Seaside Road at the beginning of August with owner Jo Lindsay taking over the lease of the site for six years.

Miss Lindsay, who moved to Eastbourne from Barnet in London two weeks ago to set up the tea room, said: “I am very excited. It has been my dream for so long and it is finally coming true, so that is great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner explained that she used to visit the town often with her parents – who she is hoping will also move to Eastbourne soon.

Owner Jo Lindsay outside Jojo's Tea Room in Eastbourne town centre

Miss Lindsay said: “I really liked the feel here. It is really clean and has a really nice feel about it.”

The owner said she is hoping to offer afternoon teas including a selection of sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and a variety of cakes presented on a collection of three-tier plates on classic chinaware.

Miss Lindsey added: “It is going to be very friendly. I am going to be going for a shabby chic look. We will have mixed tea cups and saucers and in time it is going to have homemade cakes and the scones are going to be homemade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner explained how she got into baking. She said: “I had a very happy childhood bought up in the beautiful countryside of the west of Ireland, having fond memories of baking delicious cakes with my dear old granny. She lovingly showed me how to bake and even shared her own special secret recipes which I was allowed to make myself and then sell to the locals outside my house which they seemed to enjoy and I even made a few pennies too.”

The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre

Miss Lindsay said she is hoping to be able to open in the first week in August, but this may be pushed back depending on other factors.

She added: “There have been some ups and downs, I am not going to lie, but we are getting through. The builders are very good, I cannot fault them. They have come up with different ideas from what I have had so we have been working together.”

READ THIS: