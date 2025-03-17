Pizza chain Rudy's to open new Sussex branch at former site of popular Indian restaurant
Rudy’s Pizza Limited has applied to Brighton and Hove Council for a sale of alcohol premises licence for the former Chilli Pickle site in Jubilee Street, Brighton.
Rudy’s already has branches in many locations including London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham, and is popular for its Neapolitan pizzas.
The Chilli Pickle has moved 6-8 Meeting House Lane in Brighton.
More news:
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.