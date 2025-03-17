A pizza chain is to open a new branch at the former site of a popular Indian restaurant.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rudy’s Pizza Limited has applied to Brighton and Hove Council for a sale of alcohol premises licence for the former Chilli Pickle site in Jubilee Street, Brighton.

Rudy’s already has branches in many locations including London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham, and is popular for its Neapolitan pizzas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chilli Pickle has moved 6-8 Meeting House Lane in Brighton.

The former Chilli Pickle site in Jubilee Street, Brighton. Pic: staff

More news:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.