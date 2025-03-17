Pizza chain Rudy's to open new Sussex branch at former site of popular Indian restaurant

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 11:23 BST
A pizza chain is to open a new branch at the former site of a popular Indian restaurant.

Rudy’s Pizza Limited has applied to Brighton and Hove Council for a sale of alcohol premises licence for the former Chilli Pickle site in Jubilee Street, Brighton.

Rudy’s already has branches in many locations including London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham, and is popular for its Neapolitan pizzas.

The Chilli Pickle has moved 6-8 Meeting House Lane in Brighton.

The former Chilli Pickle site in Jubilee Street, Brighton. Pic: staffplaceholder image
The former Chilli Pickle site in Jubilee Street, Brighton. Pic: staff

