Plans for a new branch for major retailer near Horsham refused

Plans to open a branch of The Range at the Billingshurst Trade Park have been refused by Horsham District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for the site in Stane Street, was given the thumbs-down during a meeting of the planning committee.

The business park’s owners – property developers Dunmoore – said the Range store would create 80 jobs and support economic growth. But the committee supported the recommendation from planning officers to refuse the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the committee, Sam Bateman (Lib Dem, Billingshurst) said Dunmoore was ‘not offering the golden ticket, they’re delivering a Trojan horse’.

Phase 2 of the Billingshurst Trade Park. Image: GoogleMaps

She added: “I call it a Trojan horse because it will have unintended consequences. It will have the effect of destroying a local high street. Billingshurst is a very small town. Its high street is not strong enough to weather the storm of a whopping great retail outfit. And Dunmoore wants to offer up this 60% increase in retail within spitting distance.”

The trade park was approved in 2019, with the aim of providing employment floorspace for industrial, storage and distribution use. Phase 1 is mostly complete, with all but one of the buildings occupied. But progress has been slower for Phase 2.

Dunmoore said The Range would bring in the investment needed to allow for the build-out of the reminder of the site. Managing director Jeff Hobby previously said: “Unfortunately, at the moment it’s not an either/or. One enables the other. It’s as simple as that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was refused on a number of grounds including: the loss of employment floorspace; the adverse impact on the vitality and viability of Billingshurst town centre; and a failure to demonstrate that there would not be an impact on local roads.

Had it been approved, it would have stood next to the Lidl store, which was approved in 2021. Despite being a food-store, it was given the go-ahead because it was shown that the required 14,075sqm of industrial, storage or distribution floorspace on the site could still be met.

But adding The Range would bring that figure down to between 10,000 and 13,000sqm.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/1452