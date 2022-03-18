The airline would like them to apply for permanent roles, which are at all four of Wizz Air UK’s bases in Gatwick, Luton, Doncaster Sheffield, and Cardiff.

Recruitment events take place throughout March and April, where people can learn more about the airline and apply on the day for cabin crew positions.

“We can only imagine the worry that impacted P&O employees must be feeling right now,” said Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK.

Wizz Air is encouraging former P&O Ferries employees to apply for jobs at its upcoming recruitment days. Picture: Lénárt Gábor/ Wizz Air.

“Regardless of experience, we encourage those looking for a new job to attend one of our upcoming recruitment events, to learn more about the exciting opportunities we have on offer,” she said.

Marion said the company offers its crews a clear career path and opportunities to develop, as well as roster patterns to improve people’s work-life balance.

She added: “With transferable skillsets, we are confident that P&O Ferries employees would be well positioned to join our team and look forward to welcoming new cabin crew to the growing Wizz Air family soon.”

Wizz Air said candiates are expected to arrive on time for 9am with an up-to-date CV, and should be prepared for a full day of activities, which include personal introductions, situational role play, team exercises and an individual interview.

In Sussex, the first recruitment day is on Tuesday (March 22) at Hotel Sofitel London Gatwick, North Terminal, London Gatwick Airport.

The next Hotel Sofitel recruitment days will be on Monday (March 28) and Monday (April 4).

Another Sussex recruitment day will be at the Holiday Inn on Brighton Seafront, 137 Kings Road, on Tuesday (April 5).

The last one in Sussex will be on Monday (April 11) at Crowne Plaza London – Gatwick Airport, Langley Drive, Crawley.