Brian and Angie Jackson acquired J Morris in Manor Road in 2006 and merged it with the Models and Hobbies business they had been running in Steyning for five years.

They took the opportunity to close the Steyning shop and concentrate the business at Lancing, renaming it Morris Models to reflect the increased emphasis on models, including railways, Scalextric slot cars, plastic kits and model cars.

On Saturday, August 27, the shop closed for good after 58 years of trading and Angie arranged a surprise send off for Brian, with Roger French, former managing director of Brighton and Hove Bus Company, to give a vote of thanks.

Brian Jackson outside Morris Models in Lancing with a surprise gathering for his retirement. Picture: S Robards SR2208273

Angie said: "Brian had hoped to find a buyer for the business and premises but we have had to face the decision that this was not to be. Although a sad occasion, it had an air of celebration of my husband's dedicated passion for providing a retail outlet locally for transport modellers far and wide."

Brian Jackson in Morris Models in Lancing on his retirement. Picture: S Robards SR2208273

Brian added: "The surprise Angie arranged for me was certainly a nice way to end what would have otherwise been a sad day."

The origins of Morris Models go back to 1964, when the shop opened as J Morris, selling electrical goods, toys, model railways and plastic kits.

The shop quickly gained a reputation as one of the major UK retailers of models of German and other European railways.

After John Morris died, the business was continued by the remaining founding partners, Betty Colby and her brother.

Brian said: "Many will remember fondly the little Cairn terrier who guarded the door and the small demonstration model railway layout, which has remained to this day."

Brian and Angie acquired the business when Betty retired. She had been assisted by John Hills, Chris Peters and Colin and Brenda Edkins, who have continued to be part of the team, along with Andy Dean, who had been with Angie and Brian in Steyning. Two other colleagues, Mike Stringer and Tom Canneaux from the Steyning days, continued part time at Lancing, sadly passing away in 2019.

Brian said: "Although over the years an internet shop has been developed, the emphasis has been to encourage customers to visit the shop to see and appreciate the models at first hand.

"Many comments have been received regarding how well stocked the shop has been, both with new releases and the day to day essentials for modellers. This has attracted customers not only from Lancing, Sussex and the south east but also holidaymakers and visitors from across the UK, Europe and the world. One memorable quiet morning brought two separate customers, unknown to each other, from Perth, Western Australia!

"We have also supported some of the local model railway clubs by taking trade stands at exhibitions and many friendships have resulted."

As Brian approached retirement, the business was advertised and other attempts were made to find a buyer to take the business forward into future.

Brian said: "Sadly, so far, these attempts have proved unsuccessful. With trading conditions becoming more challenging, including those resulting from effects of Brexit and Covid, and no sign of a buyer for the business, the sad decision was taken to close the business with effect from Saturday, August 27."