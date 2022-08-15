Meet Freddy, the injured Shoreham fox neighbours have fallen in love with

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Lloyd has been feeding the fox twice a day for more than a year and created a video for YouTube to mark its progress.

She said it had been visiting homes in Woodview and she hoped her video, Freddy Summer 2022, would help raise awareness of what people can do to help the local wildlife.

Claire said: "We call him Freddy. He had a really bad limp and couldn’t hunt for a while. I started to feed him, as well as some of my neighbours.

"I followed all the guides on the RSPSC and other wildlife websites. Over the months, with love and care, his limp is much better. All the residents at Woodview love him.

Freddy the fox with his friends the cat, the hedgehog and the magpie

"I also have hedgehogs visiting the garden. I had four on Friday night. They arrive at 10pm every night and sometimes on the dot. I though the videos might put a smile on people’s faces. It might also bring awareness to leave bowls of water out for wildlife.

Freddy would rest in full view in daylight and neighbours started to take care of him because they had noticed his limp.

Claire said her cats were not fazed and the visiting hedgehogs and magpies did not seem that bothered either.

Twice a day, every day, Freddy appears at the window, waiting for his breakfast and dinner. His cub has since been joining him.