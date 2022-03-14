Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Hailsham businesses asked to get involved

Preparations are under way for a string of events taking place in the town this June 2-5 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On the Saturday (June 4), the town council is organising a Hailsham Jubilee Day shopping event. Town centre shops, eateries and service providers are invited to join in by offering special discounts and promotions on their goods/services that day.

The town council will advertise participating business’ individual offers and promotions on a regular basis until June 4. It will also produce a poster for each business.

Hailsham Town Centre (photo by Jon Rigby)

Mickey Caira, deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager, said, “There will be entertainment, food, drink and market stalls in the town centre, as well a rich mix of special offers and promotions we hope, from town centre shops, eateries and service providers.

“I urge as many of our town centre businesses to participate in the shopping day scheme, in order to attract increased footfall in the town centre on the day and compliment other scheduled events taking place over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend as a whole. People will always come out for a bargain!

To take part please email [email protected] by April 29, including details of your intended offer/promotion to customers. Alternatively, call 01323 841702 for further details.