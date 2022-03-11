Eastbourne has the ‘most congested road’ in England

A road in Eastbourne is England’s ‘most congested’, according to a motor news organisation.

MotorTransport said government figures show England’s most congested major road to be the A2270.

The road, which includes Upperton Road, Willingdon Road and Eastbourne Road, spans from the town centre through to Polegate.

Eastbourne seafront SUS-210109-132943001

According to MotorTransport, the road has 196.5 seconds in average delays for every mile driven.

Chris Tindall from MotorTransport said, “Its junction with the A27 has been plagued with roadworks for several months.”

Only 12 of the 2,000 more minor A roads monitored had fewer than 10 seconds per vehicle per mile waits, according to MotorTransport.