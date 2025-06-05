Residents are being invited to see plans for a new Lidl store in Lewes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for the Class E foodstore is also for ancillary parking, access and landscaping. People can see it at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications (reference SDNP/25/01871/FUL).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl said the in-person information event will be on Friday, June 13, at Malling Community Centre, Spences Lane, Lewes, BN7 2HQ, from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

A computer generated image of the proposed new Lidl. Photo by Whittam Cox Architects via South Downs National Park Authority planning portal

Adam Forsdick, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “We’re delighted to have reached this important milestone in bringing a new Lidl store to Lewes. We want to hear directly from the local community and hope as many as possible can attend our event. Our plans for a state-of-the-art Lidl would deliver a significant boost to the local economy, enhance local shopping options, and provide much needed access to our high quality, affordable products. We’re excited to begin this journey and look forward to sharing more updates with residents as we progress.”

Lidl said bringing its award-winning affordable range to Lewes would boost the local economy, adding that the multimillion-pound investment would create around 40 new jobs. The company added that Lidl colleagues would receive one of the highest rates of pay in the sector.

The store would feature a bakery and a Middle of Lidl. Shoppers would have access to customer toilets, baby changing facilities, covered bicycle parking, car parking (including dedicated accessible and parent-and-child parking bays) and electric vehicle charging points. Lidl said the store would be powered by solar panels on the roof as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming in-person event is so residents can see the proposals, speak to the development team directly and help shape the future of Lidl in Lewes. The company said residents can also provide feedback via the Freepost form that was delivered locally. People can also give feedback online at lewes.newsite.lidl.co.uk, by phone on 0800 089 0361 or by emailing [email protected].