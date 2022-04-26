Roche Diagnostics’ National Distribution Centre (NDC) was formally opened on Friday, April 22, by Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies.

The Minister for Employment toured the facility with Geoff Twist, managing director of Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland, and Mid Sussex District councillor Samantha Smith (Burgess Hill – Dunstall ward).

Geoff Twist said: “The National Distribution Centre at Goddards Green represents our continued commitment to the UK diagnostics industry and supporting the NHS to ensure patients have access to our life-changing diagnostic tests and products now and in the future.”

Roche Diagnostics’ National Distribution Centre has officially opened in Goddards Green. Picture: Ian Pack.

He said the new facility, which employs more than 60 people, features the latest in distribution technology and that the company is proud to create skilled jobs in Mid Sussex.

Roche Diagnostics tests and medical devices are distributed to pathology laboratories, GP surgeries and patients across the UK, and the NDC ships about 2,000 different types of products a day.

Mims Davies, who unveiled a ceremonial plaque on the day, said she was delighted to open the centre and to see how the facility provides patients with access to critical diagnostics products and how it has created more skilled job opportunities in the district.