Savills has moved to a new office in Petworth town centre. The new office is based in a prominent location at Swan House, in the town’s Market Square.

Savills, and previously Smiths Gore, has had a presence in the town since 1968, when they first started managing the Leconfield Estate.

The team has grown over the years to 35 employees covering a wide range of property services including estate management, residential sales and lettings, woodland management and arboriculture, rural agency, architecture and building surveying, valuations and general property consultancy.

Michael Fountain and Alex Burdfield from the Savills architecture and building surveying team worked on the fit out of the new space.

Savills Petworth team outside their new office in the town's Market Square.

Rupert Clark, rural director at Savills, said: “We have enjoyed 23 years in our former offices at Exchange House but saw the opportunity to move to a fantastic, prominent new space within the town centre.

"Our own architecture and building surveying team have worked incredibly hard to create a wonderful new space for our great multi-disciplinary team, which is perfectly suited to our modern way of working. We look forward to welcoming clients to our new home.”

James Machell, head of residential at Savills Petworth, added: “We are thrilled to now occupy such a prominent and important position in the town which will help to cement our coverage in West Sussex and provide further exposure for our clients.