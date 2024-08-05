South East entrepreneurs encouraged to apply for NatWest’s largest Accelerator programme

Entrepreneurs looking to grow and scale their businesses are being urged to apply to join one of the UK’s leading accelerators, as NatWest prepares to welcome a record number of new businesses on its accelerator programme in September.

Up to 2,500 places will be available for free to entrepreneurs, including places at the London and South East hub which is based in Bishopsgate, London.

The NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator programme is a fully funded initiative designed to support entrepreneurs grow their business. Successful applicants benefit from one-to-one coaching from dedicated Acceleration Managers as well as full use of the Hub’s modern coworking spaces in central London.

NatWest Group is the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain, banking around one in five businesses under two years old1. The bank’s Accelerator programme, which was recently ranked as the third best start-up hub in Europe for networking2, has supported thousands of entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Lucy Hall, from Kent, is founder of Skills of the Future Ltd, a peer-to-peer platform that facilitates digital upskilling aligned with the ever-evolving technology landscape. Alongside mentorship and workshops, the platform hosts a range of sell-out events such as the Social Day 3 Day Festival and Natwest Digital Women.

After launching her first business at only 17, Lucy was inspired to create the platform having identified a gap in skills knowledge when it came to digital marketing as well as a need for greater diversity and creativity in the industry.

After hearing about the NatWest Accelerator Hub on LinkedIn, Lucy applied earlier in January. After being accepted onto the programmed, Lucy has found the whole process rewarding.

As a sole founder, the scheme has offered tremendous guidance and resources, which Lucy feels has been pivotal to bolstering her five-year plan. Lucy’s advice to anyone thinking of applying is: “Just do it, it’s so worth it! It’s great to have access to a community of likeminded entrepreneurs. Just take the leap, you will learn so much and it opens a world of mentorship opportunities and advice.”

Businesses with high growth potential benefit from a range of support through the NatWest Accelerator hubs. This includes expert coaching, access to a wide network of like-minded peers, and a programme of thought leadership and events.

Luke Pamflett, Regional Ecosystem Manager, said: “We are huge advocates for entrepreneurial talent in London and the South East and want to give all business owners the tools they need to scale and succeed. During my time working at the London Accelerator Hub, I’ve seen incredible talent and drive from entrepreneurs who want to take their business to the next level, something we are happy to assist them with.

“I’d encourage any business who may be interested in benefiting from free additional support to register for the Entrepreneur Accelerator and find out how NatWest could support their business goals in 2024.”

Entrepreneurs can apply for the programme by visiting https://www.natwest.com/business/business-services/entrepreneur-accelerator.html

The deadline for applications is 16 August.