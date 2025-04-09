Successful robot-assisted knee replacement for The Montefiore Hospital patient

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ella Withlock, 69, from Sussex, had been suffering from progressively worsening knee pain for over three years. As an active and independent individual, she found it increasingly difficult to carry out simple daily tasks such as walking up the stairs, bending over, or even getting a good night’s sleep. Her condition deteriorated to the point where she feared leaving her house due to the risk of falling, leaving her world significantly smaller and her quality of life deeply impacted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella was referred to Mr Chowdhry, Consultant Orthopaedic Knee Surgeon at The Montefiore Hospital. Following conservative steroid injection treatments that proved ineffective, it became clear that a total knee replacement on her right knee was necessary to restore her mobility and improve her overall well-being.

Given the precision and benefits of the procedure, Mr Chowdhry recommended a robot-assisted surgery using the advanced Mako robotic system, a technology known for its accuracy and faster recovery times.

The Surgery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Withlock enjoy a holiday abroad after her knee replacement

Ella underwent her right knee replacement surgery in April 2024, after initially consulting with Mr Chowdhry in September 2023. Although understandably anxious, she felt reassured by the clear explanations and supportive guidance provided by the clinical team at The Montefiore Hospital. “The hospital had a calm and friendly atmosphere,” Ella recalls. “The staff were lovely, introduced themselves, and made me feel at ease from the moment I arrived.”

Post-surgery, Ella was pleasantly surprised by her rapid recovery. She was encouraged to start moving her knee within six hours of the operation by the physiotherapy team. “I was back home within 36 hours, and every day I followed Mr. Chowdhry’s and the physio’s advice to keep moving, which made a huge difference,” she says. “By my follow-up appointment six weeks later, I was able to walk in without assistance, and Mr. Chowdhry was very pleased with my progress.”

A New Lease on Life

Ella’s life has been transformed since the surgery. She now enjoys activities that had become impossible before, such as going on holiday, shopping independently, and even the little every-day chores such as hanging up laundry. “At the beginning of the year, I couldn’t walk to a plane at Gatwick, but now, I’m looking forward to my holiday later this month. I feel like I’ve got my independence back, and it’s the best thing I ever did.”

Reflecting on her experience, Ella offers advice to others considering similar surgery, “Listen to your consultant, ask questions, and follow their advice. Recovery is just as much about what you do as it is about the surgeon’s work.

Expert Care at The Montefiore Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chowdhry, who has been practicing at The Montefiore Hospital since 2019, is pleased with Ella’s results and is a strong advocate of the Mako robotic system. “Orthopaedic surgery has advanced significantly with technology. Robots in knee replacement surgery like Mako allow for more accurate placement of joint implants, leading to better patient outcomes. I’m fortunate to work with excellent clinical staff at The Montefiore Hospital, and together we strive for the best possible outcomes for our patients.” With regards to Ella’s case, he adds, “Ella was co-operative and engaged with her recovery, and I am glad that she is happy with the outcome of her surgery”.

The Montefiore Hospital continues to lead in cutting-edge orthopaedic procedures, ensuring patients like Ella can enjoy an active and independent life once again.

For more information on robot-assisted joint replacements at The Montefiore Hospital, please visit:

https://www.spirehealthcare.com/the-montefiore-hospital/treatments/a-z/knee-replacement/