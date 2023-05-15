Edit Account-Sign Out
Supermarket near Brighton to reopen with ‘fresh new look’ - read more here

A supermarket near Brighton has reopened to customers with a new look after it was closed for renovations last month.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 15th May 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:42 BST

Aldi’s Portslade store in Carlton Terrace reopens on Thursday, May 18, at 8am. The store was originally closed on April 29.

A spokesperson from the supermarket said: “Standing at 951 sqm of retail space, a more customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges. The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers with the store having more space and clearer signs, the spokesperson added.

Aldi stock imageAldi stock image
Aldi stock image

The store currently employs 35 members of the local community.

Store manager Krzysztof Szydelko said: “The store is looking fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

