Sussex storytelling technology Experts honoured with 2023 King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

Leading international AV creative technology company 7thSense – specialists in creating products that meet media-based needs of theme park, attractions, and entertainment industries - has been awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

Known for some of the highest performance theme park, entertainment experiences, visitor attractions, museums and live event installations worldwide, the team will be presented with the award by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County, in addition to an official ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June. Recognising the best of British, the King’s Award is the highest accolade for UK businesses.

7thSense is a privately-owned creative software and technology company based in Upper Beeding, Sussex, with further offices in London, Orlando and Burbank.

The company invented, developed, and manufactures products including Delta Media Server®, R-Series 10™, Actor® media server, Conjurer® generative media server solution, Compere® media presentation workflow software, Juggler® pixel processor, and Medialon show control range of hardware and software for attractions, science centres, theme parks and live events.

As providers of unique technologies for entertainment, 7thSense is renowned for its Delta Media Server product line, an audio-visual solution designed to play the highest quality media on any large-scale screen or projected display surface while maintaining original quality and image integrity.

Since 2004, 7thSense has established itself across multiple specialist markets with highly innovative products, all of which are developed, tested and built in-house at the headquarters in Sussex, England.

Speaking about the achievement, Matt Barton, CEO, 7thSense says, “We are honoured to have been recognised with a King’s Award. In our journey as a company, we have built a reputation for quality, performance, export success and service. I’m incredibly proud of what the 7thSense team has achieved.”

Richard Brown, CTO, 7thSense adds, “Our focus on continuous innovation has seen 7thSense introduce an ever-growing suite of award-winning new products in recent years. These solutions are repeatedly chosen by our global client base that wants to set new limits of what’s possible with display and experiential technologies.”

King Charles III continues Queen Elizabeth’s legacy by giving His Majesty’s name to prestigious awards, previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. The name change reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue recognising volunteers and promoting outstanding business. The 2023 Awardees have been announced on Friday 21 April this year, marking the late Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

Powering some of the world’s greatest experiences7thSense technologies form a key component of some of the world’s most technically complex and breath-taking media-based experiences and attractions. The company’s products are in use in exciting visitor experiences in thousands of venues worldwide. The ‘‘Three Fights with Baigujing” flying dark ride at Huai’an Xiyou World in China, which opened in 2021, is powered by 7thSense media servers. For Expo 2020 Dubai, 7thSense supplied 56 media servers and 17 Medialon show control systems. 7thSense products can also be found at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first ever Warner Bros.-branded indoor theme park and the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run ride at Disneyland in California, Dubai’s Museum of the Future and the soon-to-open MSG Sphere in Las Vegas are also 7thSense clients.

Brown continues, “Our customers come to us with complex display challenges. They will not accept compromise in quality and reliability, and neither do we. Our ongoing success reflects that.”

Innovation, agility and strategy behind award successThe King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade category requires companies to demonstrate outstanding short-term growth and commercial success in international trade over the last three years.

“Our strategy is to deliver unrivalled customer service, continuous innovation and the most compelling experiences through storytelling technology. To be recognised with an award that acknowledges our major business growth during the challenging COVID and BREXIT periods, is truly testament to the dedication and agility of our incredible team” concludes Bryan Hinckley, 7thSense Managing Director.

7thSense was a winner of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation in 2014, and now wins the King’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short-Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.