Swish Fibre has announced that it has started to bring ‘the UK’s fastest broadband’ to Haywards Heath.

Swish Fibre work is scheduled for Monday, February 13, at Updown Hill in Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

According to swishfibre.com, work was set to begin on Thursday, January 12, at Lower Village outside Whitbeam Court.

“Things are speeding up in Haywards Heath – especially the internet speeds,” said a spokesperson, adding that people could check whether their home could get faster broadband at portal.swishfibre.com.

Other works in Haywards Heath were set to begin on: January 16 at Fairfield Way (near the junction of Balcombe Road) and Updown Hill (Weavers Mead junction); January 19 at Lucastes Road; January 20 at The Cedars; and January 31 near the Heatherbank junction of Lucastes Road.

Works were also set to start this week at Orchard Close on Wednesday, February 8. Future installation work is scheduled for: Monday, February 13, at Updown Hill (Tanners Cross junction); March 1 at Lucastes Avenue to Paddockhall Road (Sergison Close junction); March 8 at The Bower; and March 22 on Wychperry Road.

The works come after the news that a family of four from East Grinstead became the first in Sussex to connect to the broadband provider’s 10,000Mbps capable full fibre network. Swish said it includes the installation of its state-of-the-art 10,000Mbps ONTs as standard in each home and business.

