Take a look inside East Sussex hotel which has won 4 top awards

The Gallivant, in Camber, was awarded accolades at The Beautiful South Awards for Excellence 2022.

The awards recognise the excellence of hotels, restaurants and business across the south of England.

Judging is carried out by an independent panel of past winners, industry leaders and experts.

The Gallivant was recognised in four categories: Small Hotel of the year; Business Event venue of the year; Taste of the South (food/restaurant) of the year, and Wedding Venue of the year.

Owner Harry Cragoe said: “We have been on a mission to nurture the happiest team in hospitality now for five years, as I believe you need a happy team to create happy customers.

“Winning four individual categories in the 2022 Beautiful South Tourism awards is I believe unprecedented and wouldn’t have been possible without the most extraordinary team of Gallivanters dedicated at making people happy.”

Fran Downton, chief executive of Tourism South East, said: “The Beautiful South Awards is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the very best that the region has to offer.

“The strength of our winners is testament to the incredible standards and unwavering quality of these exceptional businesses, despite the challenges.”

The Gallivant is located opposite the dunes at Camber Sands and has 20 individually designed bedrooms.

