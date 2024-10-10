Tearoom and bar on Emsworth station, battles it out to win world cup of stations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tearoom and bar on Emsworth railway station is battling to be voted Britain’s top railway station business.

Queenie’s Vintage Tearoom and Bar on platform 2 of Emsworth station is taking part in The World cup of Stations Award, which celebrates railway stations and their importance in supporting communities, businesses and the economy.

48 stations are battling it out for the title, and this year’s focus is on the businesses that make vital community hubs and support local economies.

Queenie’s is exactly that, with its old-world atmosphere and a selection of deep-filled sandwiches, loaded waffles and sweet treats. On Friday nights it becomes a speak-easy, swapping teas and coffees for craft beer and cocktails. Owner Queenie Butler-Hoskins said: "I feel really proud to be selected and I’m very excited. It’s so nice to think people love us so much.”

Alan Mak MP (pictured centre with Queenie Butler-Hoskins, right, and barista Sophie Chapman) is supporting Queenies' bid for gold in the World Cup of Stations (Photo credit Alan Mak)

Keen to stir up local support, Havant MP Alan Mak added: “Queenie’s Vintage Tearoom is a real step back in time and has proved to be very popular with rail users and local residents.

“I'm delighted that Emsworth Railway Station has been shortlisted in the World Cup of Stations and that a successful local business is being highlighted in this national initiative.

“I urge people to vote for Emsworth - let's make it officially the best station in the country!”

Regulars keen to support their favourite tearoom can do so online by casting their vote on the railway delivery group website before October 14. If Queenie’s makes it through the initial round of votes, there will be a semi-final on October 17, a final on October 18 and the winner will be announced on October 21.

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive Officer of Rail Delivery Group, said: “Local businesses in stations up and down the country are proving to be at the very heart of the communities they serve, and we want to shine a light on the very best stations in England, Scotland and Wales.

“All of the stations nominated are making a positive impact on their local community, and the variety of businesses at stations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff, as well as the importance placed on supporting local businesses.”