‘The iconic Dotto Train is part of Eastbourne’s seafront experience’

The road train usually runs along the Eastbourne promenade during the summer months between Holywell and Sovereign Harbour, stopping at tourists spots along the way.

After a couple of years of disruption due to staff shortages and covid, the summer attraction will return this summer according to Stagecoach.

In previous years the train has been open in time for the Easter weekend, but maintenance issues mean there has been a delay this year.

Dotto Train in Eastbourne

Councillor Josh Babarinde OBE, Lib Dem MP candidate, said “As a born and bred Eastbournian, the iconic Dotto Train has been part our seafront experience for as long as I can remember.

“The Dotto Train also a critical part of our transport and economic infrastructure, which is why I have called a meeting to urge Stagecoach to bring it back into action as soon as possible.

“I’ve offered to do everything I can to work with Stagecoach to bring the Dotto Train back to where it belongs on our stunning seafront.”

Cllr Babarinde said he’s called for a meeting with senior executives at Stagecoach to pressure the company to bring the Dotto Train back for the summer.

Dotto Train in Eastbourne

In a letter to Stagecoach, Cllr Babarinde requested a timeline for the completion of the maintenance works. He also requested that the company supply an action plan for the recruitment of new drivers.

Resident June Nacey said she’s used the Dotto Train for many years.

She said, “It’s so convenient for getting anywhere on the seafront from the harbour. Although I have a senior bus pass I’m happy to pay for travelling on the Dotto. All my friends who live nearby are of the same opinion, so it isn’t just the tourists who use it.

“It’s a good tourist attraction for our town and it would be a great loss if Stagecoach have shelved it for good. Perhaps another company would be interested in taking it on?”

When asked about opening dates and delays a spokesperson for Stagecoach said, “We are aiming to bring Dotto back to Eastbourne this summer.

“The train and carriages are getting a little elderly these days, so they just need some extra care and maintenance, but the team at our Eastbourne depot are working hard and expect it to be up and running in time for the summer holidays.

“We’ll announce exact dates a bit nearer the time.”