Laptops have been stolen from a computer shop in Eastbourne town centre.

Laptop Station in Enterprise Shopping Centre said an HP Chromebook was stolen during the day on Saturday, April 9, and another on Thursday, April 14.

The store said the laptops cost almost £600 together.

Laptop Station in the Enterprise Centre

Sussex Police said they have a record of the first theft and are waiting on CCTV footage from the business.