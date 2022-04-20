Eastbourne Bandstand: Campaign group presents petition to council leader

Gaynor Sedgwick, chair of Save Eastbourne Bandstand, met with Councillor David Tutt outside the Town Hall this afternoon (Wednesday, April 20) to present him with the petition of 2,319 signatures.

The petition asks the council to prioritise the immediate needs of the bandstand and set up an annual maintenance budget and programme of work to repair, restore and reopen the bandstand.

Ms Sedgwick said, “We are aware of the huge depth of public feeling regarding the bandstand from talking to thousands of people whilst collecting signatures. They are devastated by the council’s neglect over decades.

Eastbourne Bandstand: Campaign group present petition to council leader SUS-220420-161134001

“The petition needs to be taken seriously.”

The next steps are for the petition to be presented to the full council.

Cllr Tutt said, “We’re out to tender now, those works will be completed over the next nine months and by Easter next year it will be open for performances again.

“I want to see the bandstand open again as much as anybody else. We’ll be working as close as we can to achieve that.

“We are prioritising the bandstand now, we want to see it restored.

“Tourism is the lifeblood of Eastbourne so it’s vitally important we do everything we can to restore sites like this.”

Ms Sedgwick said, “We’re pleased to work with the council and we have a strong vision for the seafront which we’re presenting to the council today.

“Our priority has always been the bandstand but other people have pointed out other bits of the seafront that are a mess. The council needs to focus on the seafront because that’s what makes Eastbourne very special.”

Cllr Jane Lamb also attended the petition presentation. She said, “I’m really impressed by the number of people who’ve supported this because it’s dear to our hearts - one of the jewels in our crown.”

Speaking afterwards Ms Sedgwick said, “We were pleased to hear Cllr Tutt make a promise that work on the bandstand will be commencing soon and this time next year the bandstand will be open. We will be holding him to this.”