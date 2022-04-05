The Ivy: Opening date pushed back for Chichester restaurant

It had been announced that The Ivy would open its doors in East Street in the spring but following delays with the building's interior, the opening date is more likely to happen in late June, Sussex World understands.

An application was first submitted to Chichester District Council in September last year and has been a source of much excitement for residents with the proposals showing faith in the high street.

According to the brasserie chain the site will be open seven days a week and will comprise of a main restaurant, central bar, private dining room and 'terrace' — an al fresco dining are which will look onto East Street.

Plans for hoardings outside The Ivy site in Chichester

A recent planning application submitted to Chichester District Council this month show the restaurant chain's plans for hanging signage and ten banners.

The hanging sign will show the brasserie's logo in brass lettering while the banners will feature wildlife similar the design on the hoarding outside the East Street site.

The restaurant space is also set to feature a four-metre artificial tree with an array of fake flowers decorating it, according to a source.