The Range celebrates grand opening in Eastbourne

The Range opened its new location at Admiral Park in Eastbourne today (Friday, February 28).

The site at Admiral Park is one of 21 stores across the nation reopening as a new-format superstore, combining The Range with ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’.

The grand opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Cllr Candy Vaughan, celebrating The Range’s popular homeware and furnishings, with an exciting new gardening hub for enthusiasts.

The ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’ is a brand-new addition to the store offering everything from outdoor plants and gardening tools to essential supplies. This expanded range provides customers with a one-stop shop for all their home and garden needs.

The event, which saw many visitors through the store doors, was highlighted by prize giveaways with the first 50 people in line receiving a goodie bag filled with top products.

Lucky winners at the beginning of the queue also took home more incredible prizes, including the Charleston 2 Burner BBQ worth £99.99 with a free Cylinder and Gas valued at over £70, courtesy of Calor Gas, a 18v Cordless Combi Hammer Drill worth £120 and a Slush Puppy with Party Pack, worth £100.

Brand representatives from key suppliers, including Calor Gas, Burts and Westlands were on hand to offer expert advice, product demonstrations and exclusive promotions and giveaways to shoppers.

CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, Alex Simpkin said: “We’re thrilled to have welcomed so many people to our new Admiral Park location. It was amazing to see the community come together to celebrate and we’re proud to offer such a fantastic range of products and prizes to thank them for their support.

“The introduction of the Garden Centre by Homebase in this new-store format means we can offer customers everything from stylish homeware to outdoor living solutions, all under one roof. We’re excited to continue providing great service and value to the Eastbourne area.”

The Admiral Park, Eastbourne, location also follows The Range’s commitment to being dog-friendly, allowing well-behaved dogs on leads to shop alongside their owners.